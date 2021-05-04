Delhi sees highest daily deaths due to COVID-19

Delhi reported 448 COVID-19-related deaths in 24 hours — the highest since the beginning of the pandemic — taking the total number of deaths to 17,414, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Also, 18,043 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 12,12,989. A total of 61,045 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 11,05,983 people have recovered and there are 89,592 active cases.

Out of the total 21,396 beds for COVID treatment, only 6.3% of beds were vacant at 11 pm. Also, only 23 ICU beds were vacant.

Positivity rate

The test positivity rate fell to 29.56%. This means more than 29 out of 100 people taking the test are now COVID-19 positive.