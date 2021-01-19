Delhi sees dip in street crime

Police received 523 calls as against 604 this time last year

The Delhi Police Control Room (PCR) has witnessed a sharp decline of 29.72% in calls related to robbery, snatching and motor vehicle thefts in the national capital till mid January this year as compared to the corresponding period last year, the officials said on Monday.

Since the beginning of 2021, under the close supervision of Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava, efforts were being taken in combating and curbing street crimes like robbery, snatching and motor vehicle thefts, they said.

According to a data shared by Delhi Police, during the period from January 1, 2021 to January 15, 2021 – 523 calls related to robbery were reported to the PCR as against 604 in the corresponding period of last year (from January 1 to January 15). This resulted in a decline of 13.42% in incidents of robbery, it said.

There has been a sharp decline of 29.72% in PCR calls regarding robbery, snatching and motor vehicle theft till mid-January this year as compared to the corresponding period, 2020, said Eish Singhal, Delhi Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

Similarly, 945 incidents of snatching have been reported to PCR this year during January 1 to January 15 as against 1,621 in the corresponding period of the year 2020, he said.

The data shows a decline of 41.70% in incidents of snatching in the first 15 days of the year as compared to the corresponding period last year.

In cases of motor vehicle thefts, 1,463 calls have been received by the PCR this year during the first 15 days of the month as compared to 1,945 in the corresponding period of 2020, the data also cited.

There has been a decline of 24.78% in cases of motor vehicle thefts in the first half of January this year as compared to the corresponding period last year, as per the data.