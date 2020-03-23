Delhi

Delhi sees dip in pollution, minimum temp settles at 16.4 deg C

Pollution levels are comparatively low because a large number of vehicles are not plying, said officials.

The national capital recorded a dip in pollution levels on Monday, as a large number of vehicles remained off the roads due to a lockdown imposed by the city government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the city’s overall air quality index at 9 a.m. stood at 112, which falls under the ‘moderate’ category.

“Though the wind speed is not favourable, pollution levels are comparatively low because a large number of vehicles are not plying,” a CPCB official said.

Also Read
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Kejriwal announces curbs in the Capital till March 31

 

Employees of private companies and non-essential government services have been asked to work from home in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi’s borders have also been sealed, restricting traffic from surrounding areas. Markets, barring grocery stores, chemists and milk booths, malls and schools are shut till March 31.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum is likely to touch the 30 degrees Celsius-mark.

Also Read
A file photo of a view of the central vista in New Delhi on a cloudy day.

Light rains likely in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department said light rains are expected in the national capital on Wednesday due to a fresh western disturbance.

The city has already recorded 101.9 mm rainfall so far this month, the highest ever in March.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 12:27:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-sees-dip-in-pollution-minimum-temp-settles-at-164-deg-c/article31140694.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY