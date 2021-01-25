Delhi

Delhi sees cold, overcast day

It was a cold, overcast day in Delhi on Sunday with the maximum temperature falling to 15 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees colder than normal for the season.

Fog engulfed the city in the morning with visibility falling under 100 metres at several places.

Due to cloud cover and overcast conditions, the minimum temperature settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above normal.

The forecast for Monday reads: “Mainly clear sky with Dense to very dense fog in the morning. Cold day conditions will prevail at a few places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 17 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively.”

