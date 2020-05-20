Delhi

Delhi sees biggest spike in a day with 500 cases

Six more deaths push the toll to 166

Five hundred new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Capital in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 10,554, said a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far. Also, six more deaths were reported, pushing the toll to 166. Of the total cases, 4,750 people have recovered and 5,638 are undergoing treatment.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Padmini Singla said in an order that 300-400 newcases were reported every day, but equivalent number of containment zones were not being declared by the District Magistrates. She directed the DMs to create containment zones as per the guidelines “in letter and spirit”. There are 70 containment zones in all in the city as of now.

In a separate order, Ms. Singla warned of action “without any further notice” against healthcare facilities if they do not timely report deaths of COVID-19-positive people to the government.

The Delhi government on Tuesday stopped mentioning the daily increase in the number of cases, deaths, recovered cases in the health bulletin and only mentioned cumulative figures.

Of the 166 COVID-19 deaths, 52.41% were those above the age of 60, though senior citizens constitute only 14.23% of the total cases. Of the total positive cases, 70.39% are people under 50 years of age, but they comprise only 20.48% of the total deaths, said the Delhi government.

A total of 1,45,854 tests have been conducted so far and 2,261 positive people are under home isolation.

