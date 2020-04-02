Delhi sees biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 patients

Two deaths and 141 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths to four and total cases to 293, an increase of 92.7% compared to Wednesday, according to the Delhi government.

This is the biggest single-day jump in the city so far. Of the 141 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, 129 are from a centre run by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, which was evacuated by the authorities. A total of 182 people from the centre tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi alone. Till Wednesday, which had recorded the previous biggest single-day leap, Delhi had only 152 cases.

Steeper graph

According to officials, the number of single-day cases is expected to surge as a majority of the people evacuated from the centre, who are admitted in hospitals, are testing positive.

As many as 2,346 people were evacuated and 536 of them sent to hospitals and 1,810 to quarantine facilities in an operation which concluded in the early hours of Wednesday, as per Delhi government’s statistics. Of the total 293 cases, eight people have been discharged from the hospitals. Also, a total of 3,075 people are in various quarantine facilities across the city.

Isolation ward

Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council has set aside six beds in an isolation ward specially created for any emergency at Charak Palika Hospital in Moti Bagh.