Delhi sees 8-month low in new cases

Delhi witnessed 161 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours – the lowest in more than eight months – taking the total number of cases to 6,32,590, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday. This is the lowest number of daily cases since April 30, when 76 cases were reported.
Also, eight more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,754. A total of 50,523 tests were done in a day.
Of the total cases, 6,19,501 people have recovered and there are 2,335 active cases in the city at present.
The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.32% on Monday and the overall positivity till now was 6.37%, as per the bulletin.
Out of the total 10,128 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in Delhi, 9,073 beds were vacant.
There were 2,253 containment zones in Delhi as of Monday.
