Delhi sees 4 more deaths, still facing jab shortage

New Delhi

22 July 2021 00:34 IST

62 new COVID-19 cases reported

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the city in a day is still low owing to vaccine shortage, as per Delhi government data.

The vaccine stock of the city will last for only less than a day, as per a vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

The city has been facing a similar situation for more than 10 days and the Health Minister had said last week that 500 vaccination centres were shut due to shortage in the city. Only 71,997 doses of vaccine were administered in the city on Tuesday compared to 1,29,054 doses of vaccines on July 13, as per the bulletin.

On Wednesday morning, the city had only 1,08,300 doses of Covishield vaccine and 1,84,390 doses of Covaxin, as per the data.

Also, the city reported 62 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,35,671, according to a second bulletin. Four deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,039.

A total of 65,811 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.09%. Of the total cases, 14,10,066 people have recovered and there are only 566 active cases.