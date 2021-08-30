Delhi sees 31 COVID cases

Over 70K tests conducted in 24 hours

The city recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases with zero deaths, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Sunday.

The bulletin said 71,634 tests had been conducted in 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.04%.

There are currently 392 active cases in the Capital, of which 101 are under home isolation.

Under the vaccination drive, 1,85,831 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 24 hours with 1,21,236 beneficiaries receiving their first dose. The number of people who have been benefited by the drive stands at 1,32,02,618 out of wich 37,68,824 are fully vaccinated.

The total number of cases in Delhi since the pandemic began now stands at 14,37,716 cases along with 25,080 deaths.

According to the vaccination bulletin, there are 2,23,600 doses of Covaxin and 3,33,470 of Covishield available as on August 28. Keeping with the pace of the vaccination drive, these stocks are expected to last for two days.