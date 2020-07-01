Delhi sees 2,442 new cases; boost in testing

A total of 2,442 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 89,802, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.
The death toll has increased to 2,803 after 61 more deaths were reported in a single day.
Of the total cases, 59,992 people have recovered and there are 27,007 active cases.
There are 437 containment zones in the city as on Wednesday, the bulletin said.
Of the 15,242 beds for COVID-19 treatment in hospitals, 9,350 beds were vacant on Wednesday.
Over 19,000 tests
In the last 24 hours, as many as 9,913 RT-PCR tests and 10,043 rapid antigen tests have been conducted. The increase in testing has pushed the number of tests per million to 29,037 — one of the highest in the country. A total of 5,51,708 tests have been done in the city so far.
Nearly 16,703 people who were tested positive are currently under home isolation.
“Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held a meeting to review the status of COVID-19 in NCT of Delhi,” the bulletin added.
