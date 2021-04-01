Delhi sees 1,819 cases, govt. reserves over 1K more beds

Vaccination drive for people above 45 to start from today

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that 230 ICU beds and 842 hospital beds have been added for COVID-19 treatment in 33 private hospitals in the city. He also said that vaccination drive will start for 65 lakh people, who are above 45 years of age in Delhi, from Thursday.

“All 500 vaccine centres will be operational from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Walk-in hours have been set from 3 p.m. onwards, in which those not registered can directly come to the centre and get inoculated,” Mr. Jain said

1,819 new cases

Meanwhile, the surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Delhi with 1,819 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stood at 6,62,430, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Eleven deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 11,027.

A total of 67,070 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 6,42,565 people have recovered and there are 8,838 active cases in Delhi at present.

“We have enough vaccines available. The number of eligible beneficiaries is quite large. We will make efforts to complete the inoculation as soon as possible,” he said.

“Orders were issued yesterday to add 230 ICU beds in private hospitals. Along with this, 842 normal beds were directed to increase. In Delhi government hospitals, enough beds are vacant. Overall occupancy rate including private and government hospitals is 25%. It is a comfortable situation, but there were instances of shortage of beds in two-three hospitals. Therefore, orders were issued yesterday to increase 220 ICU beds in 33 hospitals,” he said.

Positivity rate

The Minister said that Delhi’s positivity rate at 2.7% is much lesser than several other States with more than 10% positivity.

He also said that the government is still discussing whether people coming from States with a heavy case load should require a COVID-19 negative report to come to Delhi.