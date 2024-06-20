ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi sees 17 heat-related deaths in 24 hours

Updated - June 20, 2024 03:19 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 02:51 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi has been battling searing heatwave conditions over the last few days

PTI

Patients being admitted due to heat stroke and exhaustion at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi on June 19, 2024. Due to prevailing heatwave conditions, hospitals in Delhi-NCR are seeing an influx of patients with complaints of heat stroke and exhaustion. | Photo Credit: PTI

A total of 17 fatalities due to suspected heat-related illnesses have been recorded at Delhi's RML and Safdarjung hospitals in the last 24 hours, officials said on June 20.

Delhi has been battling searing heatwave conditions over the last few days. It got some relief on Thursday morning due to light rain.

Hospitals in Delhi have seen a rise in the number of casualties and patients owing to heatstroke.

According to officials at the Safdarjung Hospital, 33 patients suffering from heat-related illnesses were admitted. Of them 13 died in the last 24 hours, they said.

The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital received 22 patients with a suspected heatstroke in the last 24 hours out of which four have died, a hospital source said.

