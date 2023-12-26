Delhi seeing 3-4 COVID-19 cases daily, says Health Minister

December 26, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:21 am IST

New Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said the national capital is witnessing three to four COVID-19 cases every day and asserted that the city is well-equipped to fight the virus resurgence.

“There was a meeting with the Centre over the COVID-19 situation, and we were informed that the cases are increasing more in southern States like Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Bharadwaj told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

“We have been conducting tests and are seeing three to four cases every day on an average. We have conducted mock drills and made all necessary arrangements,” the Minister said.

The Centre has directed all States to monitor and regularly report district-wise cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) from all health facilities.

The JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 emerged in Luxembourg in August. It is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage of SARS-COV2.

Sixty-three cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were reported in the country till Sunday, including 34 in Goa, official sources said on Monday.

Nine cases have been detected in Maharashtra, eight in Karnataka, six in Kerala, four in Tamil Nadu, and two in Telangana, they added.