Delhi seals borders for a week

New Delhi

01 June 2020 23:42 IST

Healthcare system will be overrun if people flock to city for treatment: Kejriwal

The Capital’s borders have been sealed for a week in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, adding that feedback from citizens will be considered on reopening the borders.

The announcement as well as lack of clarity on Inter-State movement from neighbouring States triggered mass confusion and congestion at the borders.

Mr. Kejriwal said that feedback on reopening the borders could be sent to the Delhi government till 5 p.m. on Friday.

“Today I am here to ask for your guidance on a very important question: should the borders of Delhi be opened? There is an important aspect of this question. COVID cases are rising in Delhi, which is a matter of worry but there is no need to panic. I say this because the AAP government has invested a lot in developing the healthcare infrastructure of Delhi in the last five years,” he said.

“As soon as we open the borders, people from across the country will come to Delhi for better treatment. We have capacity of 9,500 beds for COVID-19 treatment in Delhi hospitals as against 2,300 patients today, but all the beds will be occupied in just 2-3 days if we have an influx of patients from across the country,” he added.

“Please send in your suggestions. You can WhatsApp your suggestions at 8800007722, or email at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com. You can also record your suggestions on the number 1031,” said the CM.

Mr. Kejriwal’s announcement to seal the borders left many disappointed.

‘Playing ping-pong’

Hoping to meet her parents in Dwarka after almost three months, Gurugram resident Sonia Abrol, a corporate lawyer, said all her hopes had been dashed. “It seems the two governments are playing ping-pong with the people,” said Ms. Abrol.

Criticising the move, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said: “Delhi also has large central government hospitals like AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung. How can Mr. Kejriwal decide that no patient from other States will come to these hospitals for treatment?”

At the Delhi-Gurugram border, Sub-Inspector Vijay Singh, deployed at the border on National Highway-48, said commuters turned up in droves due to rumours that Haryana had lifted movement curbs. Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri said there were no formal orders so far on inter-State movement.

Traffic chaos

Meanwhile, massive congestion was also witnessed at the Noida and Ghaziabad borders. Vehicles piled up at Kalindi Kunj, Mayur Vihar and DND Flyway leading to long traffic jams.

In a tweet, Delhi Traffic Police said that vehicles other than those involved in essential services will require a movement pass.

Later in the day, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police extended till June 30 the curbs imposed across Noida and Greater Noida under CrPC Section 144 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.