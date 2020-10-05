Delhi schools to remain shut till Oct. 31: Sisodia

Final decision rests with States or UTs

Refuting reports of partial reopening of schools in Delhi in the wake of fresh guidelines by the Centre, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, on Sunday tweeted that all schools in Delhi will remain shut till October 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the latest Unlock guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions outside containment zones can reopen after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions has been left with States and Union Territories.

The Delhi government had earlier said that schools will remain closed till October 5, though the Centre had permitted calling students of Classes IX to XII to schools on voluntary basis from September 21.

“The Directorate of Education [DoE] has been directed to extend the ongoing closure of schools till October 31. Formal orders to this effect will be issued by the DoE tomorrow [Monday],” an official at the Deputy Chief Minister’s office said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre had announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. On March 25, the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown.