Delhi schools to commence classes from 9 am onwards due to cold weather

January 15, 2024 05:09 am | Updated 05:09 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi continued to reel under severe cold conditions on January 14 as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius and a thick layer of fog was seen in several parts of the city.

PTI

An aerial view of the vehicles that ply on the road amid low visibility on a foggy winter morning, in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi schools will commence classes from 9 am onwards due to cold weather conditions, according to a circular from the Delhi government's Directorate of Education on Sunday.

The DoE has further directed schools to not hold classes beyond 5 pm.

The national capital continued to reel under severe cold conditions on Sunday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius -- this winter's lowest -- and a thick layer of fog was seen in several parts of the city.

"It is directed that all students of government and private schools shall join back classes in physical mode from January 15 (Monday). This includes nursery, KG and primary classes as well.

"However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school(including double-shift schools) will start before 9 am and have classes beyond 5 pm till further directions," the circular read.

All teaching and non-teaching staff shall report for duty as usual, it said, adding school heads must inform all students, parents and staff about the revise schedule on Sunday.

Delhi's minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was four notches below of the season's average. The IMD has predicted very dense fog and cold wave conditions for more two days in the national capital.

The city could see dense fog till January 20, the weather department said.

Earlier, winter vacation in city schools were extended from January 6 till January 12 for primary class students in view of cold wave conditions.

