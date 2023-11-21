HamberMenu
Delhi schools reopen after winter break even as air quality declines

Order for resumption of classes from pre-school to class 12 was issued by the DoE on Saturday

November 21, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Delhi government had earlier announced a plan to conduct cloud seeding to induce artificial rain in the city.

The Delhi government had earlier announced a plan to conduct cloud seeding to induce artificial rain in the city. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

With restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan revoked after an improvement in air quality over the last week, all government-aided and private schools in the city reopened on Monday following an early winter break.

However, the city’s air quality dipped slightly on Monday, a day when the Delhi government was supposed to conduct cloud seeding to induce artificial rain to lower pollution.

The order for resumption of classes for all students from pre-school to class 12 was issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Saturday, amid no indication of a sharp degradation in the Air Quality Index (AQI) over the next few days.

However, outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies will not be held in schools for the next one week, the order stated.

The DoE had on November 8 announced the winter break for schools in Delhi were shut down amid rising pollution and growing health concerns.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average AQI reading was recorded at 348 (‘very poor’ category) at 4 p.m. on Monday, up from 301 (‘very poor’) a day earlier, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s bulletin.

Pollution break-up

Meanwhile, data from the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences showed that the contribution of stubble burning to the overall levels of key pollutant PM2.5 in Delhi was down to only 2.2% on November 19.

The contribution of vehicular pollution to the PM2.5 level was 12.8% and that of other sources 26% on November 19.

