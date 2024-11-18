Delhi schools go online, no entry for trucks as air pollution worsens

The Central panel tasked with improving air quality in the Delhi-NCR on Sunday invoked the most stringent curbs under its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat pollution, including a ban on the entry of trucks.

According to a statement, trucks carrying essential commodities and providing requisite services have been kept out of the ambit of the curbs.

The Delhi government ordered schools to shift to the online mode of teaching, except for Classes 10 and 12. “...all schools will hold online classes till further orders,” Chief Minister Atishi said on X.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) directed all heads of government and private schools to ensure that the offline classes for students up to Class 9, and Class 11, do not take place until further order. “All heads of government, government aided and unaided private recognised schools of DoE, MCD, NDMC and DCB in Delhi are hereby directed to ensure that the physical classes for all students up to Class 9, and Class 11, are to be discontinued from November 18 until further orders,” the DoE stated in a circular, adding that in-person classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 will continue as usual.

The measures are part of curbs clamped under Stage-IV of GRAP. They will come into force at 8 a.m. on Monday. The move by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) came as the air quality in the Capital continued to remain in the ‘severe’ zone, with the air quality index (AQI) reading reaching 457 at 7 p.m. on Sunday, worse than a day earlier, as per Central Pollution Control Board data.

Earlier, the Delhi government had prohibited the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital following the CAQM orders. Buses plying from neighbouring States — other than electric, CNG, and BS-VI diesel ones — have also been prohibited.

Additional steps

The Central panel said the Delhi government may also allow its employees to work from home and introduce additional emergency measures like the closure of colleges and opt for the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme.

The CAQM has advised children, the elderly, and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors.