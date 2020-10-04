Delhi

Delhi schools close till October 31

Children walking after collecting free books and stationary from the East Delhi Municipal Corporation School at Dilshad Colony in New Delhi on September 22, 2020. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy
Staff Reporter New Delhi 04 October 2020 13:53 IST
Updated: 04 October 2020 13:53 IST

Earlier, Delhi government had ordered school to remain close till October 5.

Refuting reports of partial reopening of schools in Delhi in the wake of fresh guidelines by the centre, the Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday tweeted that all schools in Delhi will remain shut till October 31.

Earlier, Delhi government had ordered school to remain close till October 5. The order has been extended till October 31.

Advertising
Advertising

In his tweet, Mr. Sisodia mentioned that CM Arvind Kejriwal being a parent, understands the situation better. “And no risk can be taken with the health of students,” he added.

The order includes both government and private schools.

On Saturday, 2,258 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi taking the total number of cases to 2,87,930, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Comments
More In Delhi
school
Delhi
New Delhi
Read more...