Delhi schools close till October 31

Earlier, Delhi government had ordered school to remain close till October 5.

Refuting reports of partial reopening of schools in Delhi in the wake of fresh guidelines by the centre, the Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday tweeted that all schools in Delhi will remain shut till October 31.

Earlier, Delhi government had ordered school to remain close till October 5. The order has been extended till October 31.

In his tweet, Mr. Sisodia mentioned that CM Arvind Kejriwal being a parent, understands the situation better. “And no risk can be taken with the health of students,” he added.

The order includes both government and private schools.

On Saturday, 2,258 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi taking the total number of cases to 2,87,930, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.