Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat via email

April 12, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - New Delhi

A person named Brijesh of Indian School, BRT Road, informed the police about the email

PTI

Students with their parents stand outside the Indian School following a bomb threat via email, at Sadiq Nagar in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A school in Delhi's Defence Colony was evacuated Wednesday morning after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said.

The bomb squad and other agencies are inspecting the school for any such explosive substances, they said.

A senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the email.

The email was received at 10:49 a.m., the officer said.

The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted by the team, he added.

