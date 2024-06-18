ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi: Scarcity BJP’s ‘creation’, says Sanjay Singh

Published - June 18, 2024 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that the ongoing water crisis in Delhi has been “deliberately created” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “keep the national capital parched”.

He said the party has hatched a conspiracy under which BJP-ruled Haryana refused to release the city’s rightful share of the Yamuna water into the Munak canal, causing the water shortage.

“There is no bigger sin than stopping water. We are not asking for the Haryana’s share of water, we are seeking Delhi’s share. You do not want to give that too. Secondly, when we complain to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor, instead of resolving the problem, he keeps issuing political statements,” the AAP leader added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / water / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US