Delhi: Scarcity BJP’s ‘creation’, says Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that the ongoing water crisis in Delhi has been “deliberately created” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “keep the national capital parched”.

He said the party has hatched a conspiracy under which BJP-ruled Haryana refused to release the city’s rightful share of the Yamuna water into the Munak canal, causing the water shortage.

“There is no bigger sin than stopping water. We are not asking for the Haryana’s share of water, we are seeking Delhi’s share. You do not want to give that too. Secondly, when we complain to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor, instead of resolving the problem, he keeps issuing political statements,” the AAP leader added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.