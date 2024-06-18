GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi: Scarcity BJP’s ‘creation’, says Sanjay Singh

Published - June 18, 2024 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that the ongoing water crisis in Delhi has been “deliberately created” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “keep the national capital parched”.

He said the party has hatched a conspiracy under which BJP-ruled Haryana refused to release the city’s rightful share of the Yamuna water into the Munak canal, causing the water shortage.

“There is no bigger sin than stopping water. We are not asking for the Haryana’s share of water, we are seeking Delhi’s share. You do not want to give that too. Secondly, when we complain to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor, instead of resolving the problem, he keeps issuing political statements,” the AAP leader added.

Related Topics

Delhi / water / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.