Delhi saw 30% drop in incidents of firecracker bursting this Deepavali as against last year, says Gopal Rai

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 323 on October 25, 2022 (the day after Diwali) as compared to 462 last year, he said.

PTI New Delhi
October 25, 2022 14:55 IST

People walk along a road near India Gate amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi on October 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Incidents of bursting of firecrackers on Deepavali in Delhi dropped by 30% this year as compared to last year and the city recorded its best air quality for the day after the festival in five years, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on October 25, 2022.

"People of Delhi were very thoughtful on Diwali this year and I want to thank them. Today, the pollution level is the lowest in five years," Mr. Rai told reporters on the sidelines of an event where he launched 150 mobile anti-smog guns.

He said the anti-smog guns will be deployed at 40 spots across the capital where air pollution is high.

The Minister said incidents of bursting of firecrackers came down by 30% on Deepavali this year.

"The AQI of 323 is still worrying and tells us that air pollution will increase in the coming days," he said.

Mr. Rai further claimed the Punjab government controlled stubble burning in the State without support from the Centre.

"Punjab reported 1,019 incidents of stubble burning on Diwali day (Monday) as compared to 3,032 on Deepavali last year.

"On the other hand, farm fires have increased in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," he said.

