Delhi: Sanitation worker dies cleaning sewer in Rohini; 2 booked

A 32-year-old sanitation worker drowned in a sewer while cleaning it outside a mall in north-west Delhi’s Rohini while another was pulled out of it in a serious condition, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hare Krishna Prasad and the injured as Sagar.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred at 2.30 p.m. on Sunday. The victims were taken to BSA Hospital, where Prasad was declared brought dead.

The FIR said according to the probe, the sanitation workers were hired as sweepers by a private company responsible for the maintenance of the mall. It added that the housekeeping supervisor of the mall and its maintenance supervisor had been repeatedly instructing them to clean the sewer. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act.

