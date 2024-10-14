ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi road rage: Man fatally stabbed, brother injured

Published - October 14, 2024 05:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The deceased has been identified as Mr. Ankur, a resident of Pratap Nagar, who was returning from a Dussehra fair along with his brother Himanshu on October 11 when the incident took place

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: AP

A 22-year-old man died while his brother sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked and stabbed by three bike-borne men in the Harsh Vihar area of northeast Delhi, police said on Monday (October 13, 2024).

The deceased has been identified as Mr. Ankur, a resident of Pratap Nagar, who was returning from a Dussehra fair along with his brother Himanshu on Saturday (October 11, 2024) when the incident took place, they added.

On Saboli road, Mr. Ankur and Mr. Himanshu reportedly advised a biker carrying two pillion passengers to drive safely.

"Initial inquiry suggest that the rider stopped the bike on hearing this after which the three men started thrashing Ankur and Himanshu. One of the accused then whipped out a knife and stabbed both the brothers," a senior police officer said.

Mr. Himanshu, who sustained knife wounds on his neck and thigh, managed to rush Ankur to a nearby hospital in an e-rickshaw where doctors declared him dead.

"The deceased sustained multiple stab wounds on his chest, stomach, and thigh. We are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused after registering a case," the officer said, adding that Mr. Ankur's body has been handed over to his family members after post-mortem.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media showing three men attacking the two brothers in full public view. The footage also shows a man from the public trying to catch hold of one of the attackers even as they fled.

"We demand strict action against the accused," Mr. Ankur's father Krishan Pal said.

