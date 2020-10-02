Delhi riots: Umar Khalid arrested in second FIR

NEW DELHI

Former JNU student Umar Khalid has been formally arrested in a second FIR in connection with communal riots that broke out in Delhi in February, his friend Banojyotsna Lahiri said.

The arrest was made by the Crime Branch on Wednesday, she said.

Crime Branch officials could not be reached for a comment.

Ms. Lahiri said the arrest was made in FIR number 101 registered at Khajuri Khas police station under Sections of rioting, mischief by fire, criminal conspiracy, among others, that was being probed by a Crime Branch SIT.

Mr. Khalid was interrogated in connection with this case in the first week of September by the Crime Branch.

Ms. Lahiri claimed that the lawyers were unaware of the development.

“Today, just hours before his legal mulaqat, he was whisked away for an appearance before a ‘duty magistrate’ after the arrest in jail. He was told that they would provide him a ‘legal aid counsel’ when he insisted that his ‘legal mulaqat’ was due in a short while. He even named his lawyers and wanted to talk to them via videoconferencing or over the phone. However, he was not provided the facility and nor was his lawyers informed. His remand hearing was done hurriedly with the aim of denying him access to counsel and his family, friends and lawyers and then presented a fait accompli,” she said.

Mr. Khalid was in judicial custody after being arrested by the Special Cell on charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.