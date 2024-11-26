ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi riots: to hear bail pleas of Saifi, Gulfisha, Umar next week

Published - November 26, 2024 08:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Student activist Gulfisha Fatima and founder of ‘United Against Hate’ Khalid Saifi on Monday sought bail from the Delhi High Court in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case connected to the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots case.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Shalinder Kaur will hear the matter on December 6, along with a similar plea by former JNU student Umar Khalid.

The accused persons sought bail on the grounds of their prolonged incarceration of over four years in the case. They told the court that the trial was unlikely to conclude any time soon.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ms. Fatima, submitted that the trial court proceedings were still at the stage of arguments on the framing of charges. Mr. Sibal added that his client’s alleged associates Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were granted bail in 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US