Delhi riots: to hear bail pleas of Saifi, Gulfisha, Umar next week

Student activist Gulfisha Fatima and founder of ‘United Against Hate’ Khalid Saifi on Monday sought bail from the Delhi High Court in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case connected to the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots case.

A Bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Shalinder Kaur will hear the matter on December 6, along with a similar plea by former JNU student Umar Khalid.

The accused persons sought bail on the grounds of their prolonged incarceration of over four years in the case. They told the court that the trial was unlikely to conclude any time soon.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ms. Fatima, submitted that the trial court proceedings were still at the stage of arguments on the framing of charges. Mr. Sibal added that his client’s alleged associates Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were granted bail in 2021.