‘Delhi riots probe being conducted in unbiased manner’

S.N. Shrivastava

NEW DELHI

15 September 2020 23:17 IST

Police chief replies to ex-IPS officer’s charges over investigation and action against anti-CAA protesters

Delhi Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava has given a written response to retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro’s letter reiterating that the investigation into the February communal riots is not biased towards any religion.

On September 12, Mr. Ribeiro wrote to Mr. Shrivastava demanding impartial probe and raising questions over the action taken by Delhi Police against anti-CAA protesters, following which a group of retired civil servants also joined him in writing to the police chief.

“They were simply exercising their fundamental rights to freedom of speech and peaceful protests as guaranteed by the Constitution,” they wrote, adding that such type of investigations would make people “lose faith in democracy, justice, fairness and the Constitution” and could lead to the “breakdown of law of and order”.

‘Correct perspective’

In a letter shared on Tuesday, Mr. Shrivastava said that it’s his duty to put things in “correct perspective” and that any conclusion be drawn on the basis of facts obtained through investigation. He also said that police is “reticent” about details of investigation other than what’s part of court documents.

Pointing out that Mr. Rubeiro hadn’t spoken to any police officer regarding investigation, Mr. Shrivastava wrote, “Further, while you expressed your apprehension about the fairness in investigation when I spoke to you over telephone, you acknowledged not having any first-hand information about the cases. Regrettably, no officer of Delhi Police was contacted to apprise yourself of the actual situation. As a highly experienced police officer, you would agree that one may not come to a correct conclusion in view of the limited information available in public domain”.

FIRs registered

Mr. Shrivastava also mentioned that of the 751 FIRs that have been registered, 410 are based on complaints by the minority community and 190 from the “other community”; the rest were registered based on daily dairy entries. “Delhi Police has examined a large majority of persons who either have a role in north-east Delhi riots or have information that will help arrive at the truth. It has questioned persons without regard to their religion and party affiliation,” he stated, adding that of the 1,571 persons arrested, they’re almost equal in number from both communities.

Mr. Shrivastava stated that “false perceptions” are created by “interested groups” and that “anybody aggrieved with the investigation can always seek judicial remedies.