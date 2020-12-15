Delhi riots: police say Devangana creating false narrative in media

‘Accused is also trying to show the prosecution in bad light’

The Delhi police on Monday submitted before a local court here that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Devangana Kalita, accused in a Delhi riots case, was creating a narrative in the media to show BJP leader Kapil Mishra was behind the communal violence.

It added that if the investigation, the prosecution and the country was to continue on the foundation of what is being reported in the media, then that would be the “end of rule of law”.

The police also argued that there was allegedly another narrative of “inscrutable indolence” created by the accused to show the prosecution in bad light. The submissions were made before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat during the hearing of Ms. Kalita’s bail application in the case of larger conspiracy to the riots.

Ms. Kalita’s counsel advocate Adit Pujari had earlier referred to a media report which stated that as per an alleged internal report of the police, it was pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters who carried out an attack on a Bhim Army vehicle.

Mr. Pujari had argued that the riots were not started by anti-CAA protesters but those who supported it, led by Mr. Mishra.

The court has put up the matter for further hearing on December 16.