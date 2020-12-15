Delhi riots: police say Devangana creating false narrative in media

The Delhi police on Monday submitted before a local court here that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Devangana Kalita, accused in a Delhi riots case, was creating a narrative in the media to show BJP leader Kapil Mishra was behind the communal violence.
It added that if the investigation, the prosecution and the country was to continue on the foundation of what is being reported in the media, then that would be the “end of rule of law”.
The police also argued that there was allegedly another narrative of “inscrutable indolence” created by the accused to show the prosecution in bad light. The submissions were made before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat during the hearing of Ms. Kalita’s bail application in the case of larger conspiracy to the riots.
Ms. Kalita’s counsel advocate Adit Pujari had earlier referred to a media report which stated that as per an alleged internal report of the police, it was pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters who carried out an attack on a Bhim Army vehicle.
Mr. Pujari had argued that the riots were not started by anti-CAA protesters but those who supported it, led by Mr. Mishra.
The court has put up the matter for further hearing on December 16.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath