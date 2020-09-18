Delhi riots | Pinjra Tod member gets bail, still lodged in jail

NEW DELHI

11:03 IST

She has not got bail in FIR number 59

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Pinjra Tod member, Natasha Narwal — currently lodged in Tihar jail — in one of the FIRs registered against her in connection with February riots here.

Ms. Narwal was granted bail in FIR number 50 in which she along with Devangana Kalita and Gulfisha Fathima were accused of rioting, murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy among other IPC Sections.

The bail was granted by trial court in Karkardooma.

It has been learnt that the bail matter was argued on Wednesday — the same day when the police submitted a 17,000-paged chargesheet in the said case.

She has not got bail in FIR number 59, which is being probed by Special Cell. This FIR has her registered under Sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Ms. Narwal has been informed that she has got bail in FIR 50.

Accused in 3 FIRs

She is accused in three FIRs — 48, 50 and 59 — out of which she has been granted bail in two. Narwal was arrested on March 23 and has been lodged in Tihar jail since.