Delhi riots: Judge gives ‘lyrical’ order while granting bail to man

Amitabh Rawat takes ‘different way’ to describe merit in petition

It is not every day that a judge weaves together vivid and imaginatively crafted words and then rhyme them to describe a crime and the roller coaster journey of judicial proceedings.

This is exactly what a local court judge in Delhi did while granting bail to a man, who was arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, in a rare display of his poetic side, decided to describe why he thought there was merit in the bail application of one Babu, who has been in custody since April 8 this year, in a “different way”.

Mr. Rawat wrote a poem to express it.To appreciate the poem, it is imperative to know that the bail case arises out of the north-east Delhi riots in which one Mr. Rahul suffered a gunshot injury.

While Mr Rahul gave a fake address to the police and is now untraceable, the accused, Babu, with a bad antecedent history, was arrested for the offence on the basis of a purported identification by Constable Satish.

The court noted that apart from the identification by Mr. Satish of Babu being involved in rioting near Maujpur Red Light towards Jafrabad on February 25, there is nothing much that has been brought on record in connection with the assault case.

Taking note of the facts, Mr. Rawat granted bail to Babu with the condition that he will not leave Delhi without prior permission of the court nor shall he indulge in any kind of criminal activity. The judge also ordered Babu not to tamper with any evidence or contact any witness.