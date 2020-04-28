Delhi riots: Jamia alumni chief arrested

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association president Shafi-Ur-Rehman under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to provoke communal riots in north-east Delhi, said a police officer on Monday.

Mr. Rehman was produced in a city court which remanded him in police custody for 10 days for further interrogation in connection with the case, added the officer.

A senior police officer said that Mr. Rehman was called in for questioning, and after initial interrogation he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the riots that broke out early this year. “During questioning, Mr. Rehman was countered with evidence. We have WhatsApp chats and other technical evidence that prove that he incited the mob during the riots,” said the officer. Mr. Rehman’s name had cropped up during investigation and questioning of Jamia Millia Islamia students Safoora Zargar and Meeran Haider.

Apart from the Crime Branch, the Delhi Police Special Cell as well as the local police is investigating the conspiracy behind the riots. The Crime Branch is investigating heinous cases such as murder and assault. The local police is investigating rioting cases.

So far, 10 people have been arrested by the Special Cell for alleged involvement in the communal riots. Besides Ms. Zargar and Mr. Haider, suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has also been booked under the stringent UAPA for alleged involvement in the riots.

The arrests have sparked a political uproar with Amroha MP Kunwar Danish Ali tweeting: “Arresting Shifaur Rehman, n others who r on d forefront of protests against CAA n NRC is an attempt to punish Jamiates who showed d way by leading a peaceful movement. In Parliament, I had warned d country that UAPA will target innocents. #stopTargetingJMI [sic].”