Delhi riots: HC rejects bail to one, grants relief to two in murder case

Up in smoke: Vandalised shops and houses in the Bhajanpura area of north-east Delhi

New Delhi

03 February 2022 01:12 IST

Bail denied to accused who ‘participated with mob’ that set fire to victim’s house

The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of a man facing prosecution in the murder case of 85-year-old Akbari Begum during the north-east Delhi riots.

While dismissing the plea of the accused, Vishal Singh, the court noted that he was not a “mere curious onlooker” but a part of the mob which set fire to a house, resulting in Begum’s death on February 25, 2020.

The court, however, granted bail to two other accused — Arun Kumar and Ravi Kumar — in the same case, saying they were not seen actively participating with the mob in the video footage of the incident.

The case relates to an FIR registered on February 27, 2020, at the Bhajanpura police station by a man whose house was set on fire by a mob. According to the complainant, the crowd was chanting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”.

He complained that the mob broke open his house locks, entered the premises and set it on fire. He said his family members ran to the rooftop and were later rescued by the police with the support of local residents.

‘Too old to escape’

The complainant said his mother, Akbari, was too old to escape. After extinguishing the fire, the family found her body on a folding bed on the second floor.

The investigation into the case was later transferred to Special Investigation Team-II, Crime Branch, Delhi.

Justice Subromonium Prasad passed three separate judgments on the bail pleas of the three accused.

In the case of Vishal Singh, the court said: “The petitioner (Vishal Singh) was not a mere curious onlooker and the mob, in which the petitioner was participating, set fire to the house of the complainant resulting in the death of an old lady.”

“The clinching evidence that tilts this court to prolong the incarceration of the petitioner is his presence in the video clipping wherein he is clearly identified at the scene of crime, dragging a scooty and pelting stones towards the residence of the complainant,” the court said.

In Arun Kumar’s case, the High Court remarked that “even though the petitioner was spotted with a lathi, he was not been seen attacking any person with the lathi”.

“The atmosphere where incident took place was charged and considering that the petitioner (Arun) herein is the neighbour of the complainant, it cannot be said with certainty that the presence of the accused at that time with the lathi alone is sufficient to conclude that he was an active member of the unlawful assembly that set the house of the complainant on fire,” the court said.

On Ravi Kumar, the High Court said the video footage only shows him muffling his face. “He is not seen actively participating with the mob. The petitioner (Ravi) only seems to be a curious onlooker,” the court said.