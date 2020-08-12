Delhi riots: HC issues notice to police on bail plea by Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the city police on a plea by Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal seeking bail in connection with a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year.
Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked Delhi Police to submit their status report within 10 days and posted the case for further hearing on August 26.
Ms. Narwal has challenged a trial court’s order that had dismissed her bail plea. She was arrested on May 23, along with fellow JNU student Devangana Kalitha in connection with an FIR registered on February 24 over a sit-in at Jafrabad Metro Station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The Crime Branch has lodged separate FIRs against both Ms. Narwal and Ms. Kalita in connection with the Delhi riots and charged them under Sections 147 (rioting), 353 (using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
The FIR also named relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
On June 14, a trial court dismissed the bail pleas of Ms. Natasha and Ms. Kalita on the grounds that there was no merit in the applications, that it was amply clear from the charge sheet that the investigation was still pending and that it was filed against other accused persons also.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath