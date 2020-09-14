Delhi

Delhi riots: Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested

The Delhi Police special cell on Sunday arrested former JNU student Umar Khalid under the stringent UAPA for his alleged role in the Delhi riots, a senior police officer said late on Sunday night.

A senior police officer confirmed that Umar was called for questioning at Special Cell office on Sunday after which he was formally arrested. His parents have been informed about the development.

Last week he was questioned by Delhi Police for over three hours and later released.

The officer claimed that Umar was one of the key conspirators of the riots that took place in the city’s northeast in February.. His name was also emerged in riots investigation done by crime branch.

