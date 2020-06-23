Delhi riots: ED conducts searches at six locations

NEW DELHI

23 June 2020 15:36 IST

Probe into money laundering pertains to cases registered by Delhi Police

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at six places in Delhi and neighbouring Noida in connection with the Delhi riots cases.

“The premises of suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain have also been searched. The money laundering probe pertains to the cases registered by the Delhi Police against those involved in the riots in February,” said a senior agency official.

Also read | Delhi violence: HC grants bail to Jamia student Safoora Zargar

Advertising

Advertising

Security personnel were deployed at some locations to assist the ED officials in carrying out the searches.

The agency’s money laundering probe is based on First Information Reports lodged by the police against Mr. Hussain and others. The police had initially arrested him in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the riots in northeast Delhi.

The Special Cell later booked him and others under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested him.

Earlier this month, the police filed a charge sheet alleging that about ₹1.30 crore was used to fund the riots in Chand Bagh, where the Intelligence Bureau official was found murdered. Over 50 people lost their lives in the violence.