Delhi riots: ED conducts searches at six locations

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at six places in Delhi and neighbouring Noida in connection with the Delhi riots cases.
“The premises of suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain have also been searched. The money laundering probe pertains to the cases registered by the Delhi Police against those involved in the riots in February,” said a senior agency official.
Also read | Delhi violence: HC grants bail to Jamia student Safoora Zargar
Security personnel were deployed at some locations to assist the ED officials in carrying out the searches.
The agency’s money laundering probe is based on First Information Reports lodged by the police against Mr. Hussain and others. The police had initially arrested him in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the riots in northeast Delhi.
The Special Cell later booked him and others under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested him.
Earlier this month, the police filed a charge sheet alleging that about ₹1.30 crore was used to fund the riots in Chand Bagh, where the Intelligence Bureau official was found murdered. Over 50 people lost their lives in the violence.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath