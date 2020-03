Delhi riots: ED books Tahir Hussain, PFI for money laundering

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (C) leaving from Sunlight Police Station for Karkardooma Court in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

11 March 2020 11:45 IST

Officials said the agency has taken cognisance of a clutch of FIRs filed by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch over purported sponsoring of the communal riots that killed over 50 people.

The Enforcement Directorate has booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, Islamist group Popular Front of India (PFI) and some others on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of the recent riots in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

They said a criminal case against Hussain, facing charges of killing an Intelligence Bureau official during the riots in northeast Delhi last month, has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the central probe agency.

Similar charges have also been pressed against the PFI, which is already facing a separate PMLA probe.

Hussain is in the custody of Delhi Police at present.

Hussain is in the custody of Delhi Police at present.

The officials said the federal agency has taken cognisance of a clutch of FIRs filed by Delhi Police's Crime Branch to probe the alleged money laundering and routing of illegal funds by Hussain, PFI and others to purportedly sponsor the communal riots that killed over 50 people.