Delhi riots: Crime Branch files three more chargesheets

Police allege deep-rooted conspiracy behind communal riots

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police filed three chargesheets before a court on Tuesday in cases related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February.

The chargesheets were filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri, who has put up the matter for further hearing on June 23.

Two of the three chargesheets were filed in connection with the alleged murder of two locals, Mohd. Furkan and Deepak.

The third was regarding mob violence at Maujpur Chowk wherein protesters, both supporting and against the Citizenship (Amendement) Act, resorted to stone-pelting and arson.

As per the chargesheets, there was deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riots.

A web of conspirators and instigators has been identified and several have been arrested, the police said.

During the probe, it has been established that the riots were not impromptu and were triggered to malign the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the CAA, the chargesheets said.

Murder case

The police chargesheeted four persons in the murder of Furkan, who was allegedly shot at on February 24. Furkan was present at Kardampuri, where the rioters were pelting stones and committing arson, the police said.

According to the chargesheet, Furkan and four others sustained gunshot injuries and 17 police officials received injuries due to heavy stone-pelting. Furkan later succumbed to his injuries.

The second chargesheet in the murder case of Deepak was filed against four persons for allegedly rioting and lynching him near a government dispensary at Kardampuri. The chargesheet said that on February 25, rioters torched vehicles in two parking lots and Deepak, who worked as a battery rickshaw driver, was caught near a dispensary and lynched.

The third chargesheet was filed against five persons for allegedly resorting to violence when pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters clashed at Maujpur on February 24.

Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly brandished his gun and shot at a constable during the riots, is the main accused in the case. Police claimed that several shots had been fired by him and three empty shells were recovered from the spot.

The chargesheet said that initially the protest was peaceful but soon became violent and led to incidents of stone-pelting, arson, firing and sabotage from both sides. Several police personnel as well as civilians were injured. The Crime Branch has filed 20 chargesheets till now in cases related to the riots. It has been investigating 59 cases related to it.