Delhi riots: court rejects bail plea of man in IB staffer’s murder case

‘Accused’s phone location was traced at crime scene on the day of incident’

A Delhi court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of a man in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the north-east Delhi riots.

The court noted that his phone location was traced at the scene of crime on the day of incident and that it cannot be a mere coincidence.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav found substance in the arguments of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) that the custodial interrogation of Muntajim was necessary to unearth the conspiracy for planning, instigating and executing riot action plan.

“His presence/custodial interrogation is also necessary for his identification by way of judicial test identification parade from public witnesses,” the judge noted.

The court also said that it has already dismissed the regular bail application of principal accused in the case, Tahir Hussain, and co-accused Sameer Khan, with whom Muntajim has been in regular touch and his name has also cropped up in the intercepted phone calls/transcripts of co-accused Haseen.

Muntajim, in his anticipatory bail application, stated that he has been falsely implicated in the present case by the investigating agency and has nothing to do with the alleged incident.

His plea said that he was completely taken aback on seeing the notice issued by the investigating officer of the case, directing him to appear before him on September 30. He said the medical condition of his wife was critical as she had delivered a baby on September 25. The plea said he is the sole bread-earner of his family and has to look after his ailing wife and the infant, both of whom are presently under treatment.

Muntajim argued that he has been falsely roped into the matter merely on the basis of disclosure statements made by the co-accused. His plea said he has not been captured either in any CCTV footage or any viral videos.

He also said his phone location is of no help for the investigating agency as he is a resident of the same locality.

However, the SPP argued that Muntajim is a resident of Nand Nagri and his presence at the SOC at the time of incident was not natural. The SPP said his phone location has been found to be at the scene of crime on both days – on February 24 and 25 – when the intensity of the communal riots was maximum.

The SPP argued that the call details record analysis of his mobile phone reveals that his movement was not at one particular place on the day of incident. The SPP said he was constantly moving in and around the area, as sometimes his location was found at Khajuri Khas and sometimes at Karawal Nagar, which is “sufficient indication” of his involvement in the present case.