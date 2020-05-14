Delhi riots: court grants bail to student

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, an MBA student and an anti-CAA activist associated with women’s collective, Pinjra Tod, in a case related to communal violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north-east Delhi in February.
Ms. Fatima was arrested for allegedly instigating a crowd of protesters that led to riots in the area. According to the FIR, she, along with others, allegedly instigated a crowd to block the road near Jaffrabad metro station on February 22 to protest against the CAA and NRC.
The court granted the relief to the woman, arrested on April 9, on the ground of parity as three co-accused in the case have been granted bail.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.