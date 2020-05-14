Delhi riots: court grants bail to student

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, an MBA student and an anti-CAA activist associated with women’s collective, Pinjra Tod, in a case related to communal violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north-east Delhi in February.

Ms. Fatima was arrested for allegedly instigating a crowd of protesters that led to riots in the area. According to the FIR, she, along with others, allegedly instigated a crowd to block the road near Jaffrabad metro station on February 22 to protest against the CAA and NRC.

The court granted the relief to the woman, arrested on April 9, on the ground of parity as three co-accused in the case have been granted bail.