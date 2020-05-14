Delhi

Delhi riots: court grants bail to student

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, an MBA student and an anti-CAA activist associated with women’s collective, Pinjra Tod, in a case related to communal violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north-east Delhi in February.

Ms. Fatima was arrested for allegedly instigating a crowd of protesters that led to riots in the area. According to the FIR, she, along with others, allegedly instigated a crowd to block the road near Jaffrabad metro station on February 22 to protest against the CAA and NRC.

The court granted the relief to the woman, arrested on April 9, on the ground of parity as three co-accused in the case have been granted bail.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 12:26:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-riots-court-grants-bail-to-student/article31578151.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY