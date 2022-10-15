Delhi Riots: Court frame charges against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, others

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 15, 2022 00:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tahir Hussain

ADVERTISEMENT

A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, his brother and four others, in a matter pertaining to the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots. The court said the accused hatched a conspiracy to “kill Hindus and harm their properties”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The facts and evidence of this case show that a number of persons assembled at the house of Tahir Hussain. Some of them were equipped with weapons. Petrol bombs were also arranged,” the court noted. The accused will be tried for various offences including those punishable under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
riots
police
judiciary (system of justice)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app