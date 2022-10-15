Delhi Riots: Court frame charges against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, others

Delhi

A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, his brother and four others, in a matter pertaining to the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots. The court said the accused hatched a conspiracy to “kill Hindus and harm their properties”.

“The facts and evidence of this case show that a number of persons assembled at the house of Tahir Hussain. Some of them were equipped with weapons. Petrol bombs were also arranged,” the court noted. The accused will be tried for various offences including those punishable under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.


