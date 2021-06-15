Delhi riots cases: High Court bail to Narwal, Kalita, Tanha

Delhi High Court. File

15 June 2021 11:16 IST

They are facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the riots.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted regular bail to Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, along with Jamia Milia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested in connection with the northeast Delhi riots cases.

“We have allowed all three appeals. We have set aside all three impugned orders [of the trial court]. We have admitted all three appellants [Ms. Kalita, Ms. Narwal and Mr. Tanha] to regular bail,” a Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani said.

The Bench also directed all three to ordinarily reside in their respective place of records and also inform the investigating officer if there was any change in residence.

All three were asked to surrender their passport, if they had one, and were directed not to tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses in the case.

They are facing charges under the anti-terror law — Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) — in relation to the riots. They had challenged a trial court’s order dismissing their bail pleas before the High Court.

Ms. Narwal was arrested on May 23 last year, along with fellow Jawaharlal Nehru University student Ms. Kalita in relation with an FIR registered on February 24 over the sit-in protest at Jafrabad Metro Station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Crime Branch has lodged a separate FIR against both Ms. Narwal and Ms. Kalita in connection with the Delhi riots with charges ranging from Section 147 (rioting), 353 (using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) among others.

The Delhi Police had opposed their bail plea claiming that they were part of a larger conspiracy to threaten the unity, integrity and harmony of the country.

Mr. Tanha was arrested in May last year for allegedly being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” in the riots. He has challenged a trial court’s October 26, 2020, order dismissing his bail application.