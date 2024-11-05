Delhi riots case: HC dismisses plea by Khalid Saifi against attempt to murder charge

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) rejected a plea by 'United Against Hate' founder Khalid Saifi against invocation of the charge of attempt to murder against him in a case related to the communal riots that erupted in parts of the city in February 2020.

"Petition is dismissed," Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said while pronouncing the verdict.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

Mr. Saifi had submitted that once the offences under the Arms Act were dropped against him in the present matter, and neither any weapon was recovered nor the alleged gunshot was attributed to him, the charge under section 307 (attempt to murder) IPC could not be framed.

According to the FIR registered at Jagat Puri police station, a mob had assembled in Masjidwali Gali in Khureji Khas area of northeast Delhi on February 26, 2020.

The crowd refused to obey police's order to disperse, threw stones and assaulted police personnel, the FIR said, adding someone also fired a gunshot at head constable Yograj.

According to the prosecution, Mr. Saifi and former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan had instigated the "unlawful assembly".

In January, the trial court had ordered framing of charges, including those related to attempt to murder, rioting and unlawful assembly, against Saifi, Ishrat Jahan and 11 others. The charges were formally framed in April.

All 13 were, however, discharged of offences of criminal conspiracy, abetment and common intention and charges under the Arms Act.