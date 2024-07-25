GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi riots case: court asks police to reply to Khalid’s bail plea by August 29

Published - July 25, 2024 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the police’s response on the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 communal riots.

A Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Girish Kathpalia issued a notice to the police and asked the agency to file its reply by the next date of hearing, August 29. The court will then hear Mr. Khalid’s bail plea and the bail pleas of other co-accused in the case, including student activist Sharjeel Imam.

Mr. Khalid, who was arrested by the police in September 2020, has challenged a May 28 trial court order refusing to grant him relief. He had approached the trial court on February 14 and sought regular bail in the matter on the grounds of delay and parity with other accused in the riots case. Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and Asif Iqbal Tanha — all accused in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case — have been granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

The police have charged Mr. Khalid with criminal conspiracy, rioting, and unlawful assembly, among other offences, under the UAPA.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / court administration / Delhi violence 2020

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.