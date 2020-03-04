Delhi riots burnt nation’s values, says Rahul Gandhi

The ruined remains of a school in riot-hit northeast Delhi symbolised the “burnt and destroyed” values of brotherhood, unity and love which were the strengths of India, Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.

Strict action should be taken against those involved in Delhi riots: Anurag Thakur

Mr. Gandhi and a delegation, which consisted of senior Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K. Suresh, Mukul Wasnik, Kumari Selja, Gaurav Gogoi and Randeep Surjewala, paid a brisk visit to the Arun Modern Public Senior Secondary School in the evening even as residents of the Mustafabad-Brijpuri area where it is located replaced damaged shutters outside shops. The Tricolour was visible on several damaged homes.

“When violence occurs in India, when violence occurs in the capital, India’s reputation in the eyes of the world takes a hit. What was India’s strength, what was our strength – brotherhood, unity and love – that has been burnt, that has been destroyed here,” he said after examining the school campus which was allegedly vandalised last Tuesday.

“This kind of politics not only translates into loss for this school, but for Hindustan and Bharat Mata. Our reputation in this world, which is very important for our future, that has been burnt here. That is why I am here,” he said further.

Near the school campus, the former Congress president spoke to some of the local residents who suffered losses in the violence. His cavalcade then moved towards the Shiv Vihar area, but turned back owing to security concerns expressed by the Delhi police officials.

Delhi violence a matter of great shame: Harsh Mander

This, even as relief material from civil society groups, NGOs and even individuals, continued being distributed to families and residents affected by the violence which erupted in the area around a fortnight ago.

“Bodies continue to be fished out from the Shiv Vihar drain which is located near a spot which saw the most violence between February 24 and 25,” alleged Sultan Mirza, a resident of Mustafabad.