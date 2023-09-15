Delhi riots: accused seek probe status 

September 15, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha, accused in the case related to the “larger conspiracy” behind the Delhi riots of February 2020, on Thursday approached a Delhi court seeking directions to the police to state on record the status of investigation in the case.

In their applications filed in the court of Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, they also prayed that the prosecution be allowed to advance its arguments on whether to frame charges “only after filing a status report before the court”. The applicants also requested the court to ask Delhi Police to indicate when the probe will be completed.

Booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the three, who are out on bail, are among 17 accused in the case registered in 2020. The court will hear arguments on the applications on Monday.